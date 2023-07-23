Open Menu

China Launches Plan To Prevent Entry Of Invasive Alien Species

Umer Jamshaid Published July 23, 2023 | 02:50 PM

China launches plan to prevent entry of invasive alien species

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) --:China will begin a three-year action plan on Saturday to prevent invasive alien species from entering border ports across the country, as part of efforts to safeguard the country's ecological security and biodiversity.

The country faces increasing risks of invasive alien species due to the rapid development of international trade and frequent cross-border personnel exchanges in recent years, according to the General Administration of Customs.

A total of 1,405 live animal and plant species that were banned from entering the country were intercepted in the first half of this year, and a number of criminal gangs that illegally imported exotic pets were dismantled, the administration said.

The application of advanced technology and smart equipment will be strengthened to allow for early warnings of alien species entering the country, and risk analysis and quarantine inspection procedures should be stepped up, according to the plan.

The administration will also work with other government departments to effectively prevent the arrival of alien species, it said

Related Topics

Technology China Border Criminals From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Irania ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian FM

14 hours ago
 4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

15 hours ago
 Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

15 hours ago
 Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 per ..

Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 personnel

15 hours ago
Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

15 hours ago
 Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

15 hours ago
 ASP City Larkana visits Imambargah to review secur ..

ASP City Larkana visits Imambargah to review security arrangements for Muharram

15 hours ago
 Former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iq ..

Former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal Punjab Assembly calls on P ..

15 hours ago
 Sindh Cabinet decides more 40 agenda items

Sindh Cabinet decides more 40 agenda items

15 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of ..

Ajman Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdull ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous