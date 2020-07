Wenchang, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :China's first independent probe to Mars was launched on Thursday, AFP reporters saw, an ambitious mission during which it hopes to use a rover that will study the red planet's soil.

The probe was carried by a Long-March 5 rocket that took off from the base of Wenchang, on the southern Chinese island of Hainan.