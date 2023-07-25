China launches scientific survey of Yellow River basin

BEIJING,july 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :China has kicked off a comprehensive scientific survey of the Yellow River basin, according to the China Science Daily on Tuesday.

The survey, organized by Chang'an University and the Chinese academy of Sciences, aims to provide scientific data and policy advice to support high-quality development of the Yellow River basin through systematic research on water, soil, air and biology.

The researchers in the survey team will obtain ecological background data, geological and hydrological background data, economic and social background data, and cultural background data of the Yellow River basin through modern observation systems and technical methods, the newspaper said.

The survey will provide administrative organs with reports and advice covering fields such as ecology, hydrology, geology, geomorphology, disaster prevention, transportation and tourism.

The survey team consists of three squads, that are scheduled to return to Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on August 4.

The Yellow River is dubbed a "mother river" in China. Continued efforts have been invested in ecological protection along the river in recent years, with the Yellow River Protection Law coming into effect on April 1, 2023.