China launches Shijian-21 satellite

XICHANG, Oct. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) --:China successfully launched a new satellite from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province Sunday.

The satellite, Shijian-21, was launched at 9:27 a.m. (Beijing Time) by a Long March-3B carrier rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully.

The satellite will be mainly used to test and verify space debris mitigation technologies.