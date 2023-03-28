UrduPoint.com

China Launches Smart Reading Platform

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2023 | 03:30 PM

China launches smart reading platform

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :China on Tuesday launched an online reading platform to provide abundant reading materials and interactive engagement for the public with the support of digital technologies, according to the Ministry of education.

The platform currently focuses on improving reading services for adolescent and elderly readers, while also recommending high-quality resource platforms, including those in language and digital science, said the ministry.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

