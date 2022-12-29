China launches space experiment satellite

(@FahadShabbir)

XICHANG, Dec. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :China on Thursday launched a Long March-3B carrier rocket, using it to place a new experiment satellite in space.

The rocket blasted off at 12:43 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China and carried the Shiyan-10 02 satellite to a preset orbit.

Shiyan means "experiment" in Chinese. The newly launched Shiyan satellite will be used for in-orbit verification of new space technologies, such as space environment monitoring.

It was the 458th flight mission to use a Long March series rocket.