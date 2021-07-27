UrduPoint.com
China Launches Special Campaign To Regulate Its Internet Sector

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

China launches special campaign to regulate its internet sector

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :China has launched a special six-month campaign to regulate its internet industry, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Monday.

The campaign targets problems that may disrupt market order, damage consumer rights, or threaten data security.

The ministry will crack down on malicious internet company practices that could disrupt market order, such as link-blocking activities and interference in products and services operated by other entities.

In the interest of data security, the ministry will target companies that have not taken management and technical measures as required in the collection, transmission and storage of data, and in offering the data to other entities.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

