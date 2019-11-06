UrduPoint.com
China Launches Sudan's First Ever Satellite: Official

6 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 08:20 AM

China launches Sudan's first ever satellite: official

Khartoum, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Sudan's first ever satellite for conducting research in military, economic and space technology has been launched by China, the northeast African country's ruling body said Tuesday.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who heads Sudan's sovereign council, announced the launch of the satellite at a meeting of his top security officials held in Khartoum.

China's state news agency, Xinhua, reported that the satellite was launched on Sunday from north China's Shanxi Province.

"The satellite aims to develop research in space technology, acquire data as well as discover natural resources for the country's military needs," a statement issued by the council said.

The spokesman of the ruling body Mohamed al-Fakhi Sulaiman told AFP that "in a few months the satellite would be monitored from Sudan".

"China launched the satellite as it is a partner in this project."Sudan, which is battling an economic crisis, has been involved in a national space programme for decades covering activities such as remote sensing and geoinformatics.

