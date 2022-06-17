UrduPoint.com

China Launches Third Aircraft Carrier In Major Military Milestone

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 17, 2022 | 01:50 PM

China launches third aircraft carrier in major military milestone

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :China on Friday launched its biggest and most modern aircraft carrier, the first designed and built entirely in the country, marking a major military advance for the Asian superpower.

The announcement comes at a time of heightened tensions between China and the United States over Beijing's sabre-rattling towards Taiwan, which it views as a breakaway province to be seized by force if necessary.

China's carrier development programme is part of a massive overhaul of the People's Liberation Army under President Xi Jinping, who has vowed to build a "fully modern" force to rival the US military by 2027.

The new carrier, named Fujian, is the "first catapult aircraft carrier wholly designed and built by China", said state broadcaster CCTV.

Columns of sailors in white uniforms applauded under colourful clouds of smoke as jets of water arced over the gigantic vessel to mark its launch.

Colourful streamers hung from its flight deck, on which large banners read: "Strive for the comprehensive construction of a... first-class navy." The launch of the carrier marks a major milestone for the Chinese military.

It has significantly more advanced technology than China's two other carriers, including electromagnetic catapults to launch aircraft off its deck, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

The other carriers -- the Liaoning and the Shandong -- use a ski-jump-style ramp for takeoffs.

And with a displacement of more than 80,000 tonnes, according to Xinhua, it is comparable in size to the supercarriers of the United States Navy, analysts said.

