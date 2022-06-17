UrduPoint.com

China Launches Third Aircraft Carrier: State Media

Muhammad Irfan Published June 17, 2022 | 11:00 AM

China launches third aircraft carrier: state media

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :China on Friday launched its third aircraft carrier, the first designed and built entirely in the country, marking a major military advance for the Asian superpower.

The announcement comes as tensions between China and the United States have ramped up significantly in recent weeks over Beijing's sabre-rattling towards self-ruled Taiwan, which it views as a breakaway province to be seized by force if necessary.

Launched in a Shanghai shipyard to great fanfare, the Fujian is more technically advanced than the other Chinese carriers.

It is the "first catapult aircraft carrier wholly designed and built by China", said state broadcaster CCTV.

The Fujian will take years before it reaches operational capacity, as the Ministry of Defence has not announced a date for entry into service.

"Sailing and mooring tests will be carried out as planned after the ship is launched," CCTV reported.

China has two other aircraft carriers in service.

The Liaoning was commissioned in 2012, and the Shandong entering service in 2019.

Unlike the Fujian, they use a ski-jump style platform to launch aircraft and do not have a catapult launcher system.

The United States currently has by far the most aircraft carriers in service at 11 ships, followed by China and Britain at two each, according to defence magazine Janes.

Chinese warships have repeatedly sailed through the strait that separates the island from the mainland, and used fighter jets to repel freedom of navigation patrols from the United States and its allies.

Chinese defence minister Wei Fenghe last week warned his US counterpart that Beijing would "not hesitate to start a war, no matter the cost" if Taiwan declared independence.

- Military modernisation - Chinese President Xi Jinping has overseen a massive overhaul of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) since coming to power in 2012, and has vowed to build a "fully modern" force rivalling the United States military by 2027.

The growth of China's military comes at a time of ramped-up geopolitical tensions as Washington looks to shore up military alliances in the Asia-Pacific region.

Last year, the United States secured a historic deal with Britain to share nuclear submarine technology with Australia and has since made multiple arms sales to Taiwan, provoking angry responses from Beijing.

Meanwhile, China brokered an unprecedented security agreement with the Solomon Islands earlier this year which blindsided Washington and its allies, stoking fears of another Chinese military base in the Pacific.

Related Topics

Defence Minister Army Technology Australia China Washington Nuclear Beijing Shanghai Independence Solomon Islands United States 2019 From Agreement Share Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th June 2022

2 hours ago
 Sri Lanka v Australia second ODI scoreboard

Sri Lanka v Australia second ODI scoreboard

10 hours ago
 Mini Sports Complex & Futsal Grounds' work complet ..

Mini Sports Complex & Futsal Grounds' work completed under Quetta Package: Commi ..

10 hours ago
 2 kids drown in Sidhnai canal while playing

2 kids drown in Sidhnai canal while playing

10 hours ago
 Vice Chancellor CUVAS seeks governor's help to get ..

Vice Chancellor CUVAS seeks governor's help to get missing facilities

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.