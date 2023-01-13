UrduPoint.com

China Launches Three New Satellites Into Space

Published January 13, 2023

China launches three new satellites into space

JIUQUAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :China on Friday launched a Long March-2D carrier rocket, placing three satellites in space.

The rocket blasted off at 3 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China and sent the satellites Yaogan-37, Shiyan-22A, and Shiyan-22B into preset orbit.

The three satellites will mainly be used for in-orbit verification of new technologies such as space environment monitoring.

It was the 461st flight mission of the Long March series rockets.

