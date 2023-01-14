UrduPoint.com

China Launches Three New Satellites Into Space

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2023 | 01:40 PM

China launches three new satellites into space

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :China on Friday launched a Long March-2D carrier rocket, placing three satellites in space.

The rocket blasted off at 3 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China and sent the satellites Yaogan-37, Shiyan-22A, and Shiyan-22B into preset orbit.

The three satellites will mainly be used for in-orbit verification of new technologies such as space environment monitoring. It was the 461st flight mission of the Long March series rockets.

