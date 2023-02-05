UrduPoint.com

China Launches Time-honored Brand Festival To Promote Consumption

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2023 | 03:40 PM

China launches time-honored brand festival to promote consumption

QINGDAO, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :China launched its 2023 Time-honored Brand Carnival on Saturday in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, amid the country's efforts to promote consumption.

The carnival aims to provide more quality goods of the time-honored brands and create new consumption scenarios for consumers, said Commerce Minister Wang Wentao in a video address at the launch ceremony.

According to the Ministry of Commerce, 28 major activities will be held nationwide on three main themes, namely holiday consumption, live broadcasting and store exploration.

The activities will be held both online and offline throughout the year.

Since 2020, the carnival has been held for three consecutive years, driving a total consumption of nearly 40 billion Yuan (about 5.94 billion U.S. Dollars) in related sectors.

The Central Economic Work Conference, which was held at the end of last year, stated that priority should be given to restoring and expanding consumption. The country has also planned to develop its time-honored brands and distinctive traditional cultural brands, according to a guideline on expanding domestic demand.

Related Topics

China Qingdao 2020 Commerce Billion

Recent Stories

First edition of Womenâ€™s Cardiovascular Disease ..

First edition of Womenâ€™s Cardiovascular Disease Conference concludes

1 hour ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi assumes duties as President of Am ..

Bodour Al Qasimi assumes duties as President of American University of Sharjah

1 hour ago
 SEDD discusses cooperation with &#039;Matajer&#039 ..

SEDD discusses cooperation with &#039;Matajer&#039;

1 hour ago
 Four new sponsors join Gov Games 2023

Four new sponsors join Gov Games 2023

2 hours ago
 Nine missing after fishing boat capsizes in Korea

Nine missing after fishing boat capsizes in Korea

2 hours ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy holds 74th meeting

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy holds 74th meeting

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.