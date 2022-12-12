UrduPoint.com

China Launches Two Space Experiment Satellites

Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2022

JIUQUAN, Dec. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :China on Monday launched a Long March-4C rocket, placing a pair of satellites in space.

The rocket blasted off at 4:22 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China and sent the satellites Shiyan-20A and Shiyan-20B into preset orbit.

Shiyan means "experiment" in Chinese. The two Shiyan-20 satellites will be used for in-orbit verification of new technologies such as space environment monitoring.

It was the 454th flight mission of the Long March series rockets, according to the launch center.

