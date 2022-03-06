China launches women volunteers' service campaign

BEIJING, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) --:The All-China Women's Federation (ACWF) has kicked off a nationwide women volunteers' service campaign to assist those in need.

Volunteer representatives called on women across the country to provide care and support for, in particular, their female peers with disabilities, single mothers, or left-behind wowen who are in difficulties.

The ACWF also unveiled winners of an eponymous short film contest and honored individuals, projects, organizations and communities for their outstanding volunteer services over the past year.

Shen Yueyue, vice chairperson of the National People's Congress Standing Committee and president of the ACWF, presented them with certificates and flags.