China Leads Race To Become World's Top Cashless Society, Says British Expert

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2023 | 05:40 PM

LONDON, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) --:China is on track to becoming the world's top country for cash-free transactions, Kent Matthews, professor of banking and finance at Cardiff University told Xinhua recently in an exclusive interview.

In China, the proportion of the total amount of money in circulation in the form of cash has dropped to 3.7 percent and is continuing to fall, said Matthews.

"People are using cash much less today than they were 10 or 20 years ago. The trend towards a cashless society is inexorable," he said, noting that today in Britain cash is about 2.9 percent of the total money in circulation.

In less than 20 years, China has, with impressive speed, closed the gap with Britain in terms of a cashless society, Matthews noted.

This has shown how fast the technology of cash-free transactions and payment has moved in China and how quickly the Chinese society has accepted it, he said.

