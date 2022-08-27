BEIJING, Aug. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) APP):China Life Insurance Co., one of the country's biggest insurers, pocketed 25.42 billion Yuan (about 3.71 billion U.S. Dollars) of net profit in the first half of the year, down 38 percent from the same period last year.

The insurer's premium income hit nearly 440 billion yuan in the first half of the year, remaining generally stable compared with a year earlier.

The operating revenue of the insurer came in at 528.3 billion yuan during the period, down 4.4 percent year on year.

Its total assets reached 5.17 trillion yuan at the end of June, up 5.8 percent from the end of 2021.