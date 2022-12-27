UrduPoint.com

China Lifts COVID Restrictions On Int'l Arrivals

Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2022 | 12:50 PM

China lifts COVID restrictions on int'l arrivals

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :China will cancel nucleic acid tests for international arrivals starting from Jan. 8, a statement on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

Inbound travelers to China are advised to take a PCR test within 48 hours before their departure. People with a positive test result are advised to postpone their travels until they test negative, it said.

There is no need for travelers to apply for a health code from Chinese diplomatic and consular missions. According to the statement, they will declare their health status on the customs card.

Those with an abnormal health status declaration or fever symptoms will receive an antigen test at customs. They will be advised to self-isolate at home until recovery or be treated in hospital, depending on their health conditions, it said.

China will scrap restrictions on international passenger flights, increase the number of flights in stages, and optimize the distribution of routes, according to the statement.

Airlines will continue to carry out disinfection on board, and passengers are required to wear masks when flying, it said.

China will further optimize arrangements for foreigners traveling to China for work, business, study, family visits, and reunions, and provide visa facilitations accordingly, it said.

Measures will be taken to ensure that freight at various ports will return to pre-epidemic levels as soon as possible, and outbound tourism for Chinese citizens will be resumed in an orderly manner, said the statement.

Related Topics

Business China Visa Family From

Recent Stories

UAE Press: A valuable lesson to cut food waste

UAE Press: A valuable lesson to cut food waste

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th December 2022

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Kosovan counterpart

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Kosovan counterpart

13 hours ago
 Experts blame civic agencies for failing to dispos ..

Experts blame civic agencies for failing to dispose of solid waste

13 hours ago
 Uzbek Deputy PM calls on Ishaq Dar

Uzbek Deputy PM calls on Ishaq Dar

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.