China Locks Down Ten More Beijing Neighbourhoods Over Virus Cluster

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 09:20 AM

China locks down ten more Beijing neighbourhoods over virus cluster

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :China is locking now ten more neighbourhoods in Beijing to try and contain the spread of a new coronavirus outbreak linked to a food market, authorities announced Monday.

City official Li Junjie said at a press conference that fresh cases had been found in a second wholesale market in northwestern Haidian district, and as a result, the market and nearby schools would be closed, and people living in ten communities around it placed under lockdown.

