China logs 256 mln domestic tourist trips during Spring Festival holiday

BEIJING, Feb. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :A total of 256 million domestic tourist trips were made during China's weeklong Spring Festival holiday ending on Feb. 17, up 15.7 percent year on year, said the Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Thursday.

The figure has recovered to 75.3 percent of pre-epidemic levels, the ministry added.

The total domestic tourism revenue reached 301.1 billion Yuan (around 46.7 billion U.S. Dollars), up 8.2 percent from the same period in 2020 and equal to 58.6 percent of pre-COVID-19 levels.