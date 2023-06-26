Open Menu

China Logs 3.96 Mln Entry-exit Trips During Dragon Boat Festival Holiday

Published June 26, 2023

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) --::China logged 3.96 million entry and exit trips during the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday that ended Saturday, an increase of 2.3 times compared with the same period of the previous year, data from the National Immigration Administration (NIA) showed Sunday.

The number was 64.

6 percent of the Dragon Boat Festival holiday in 2019, according to the NIA.

Among the visits, about 2.05 million were inbound arrivals and nearly 1.92 million were outbound departures.

The data also showed that 1.97 million entry and exit trips were made by Chinese mainland residents, 1.67 million by residents from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, and 323,000 by foreign nationals.

