UrduPoint.com

China Logs Over 1 Mln Railway Trips After Spring Festival

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2023 | 04:30 PM

BEIJING, Feb. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) -:China saw railway passenger trips climb 48.7 percent year on year to over 100 million after the Spring Festival, as the country's shift in COVID-19 response unleashed pent-up travel demand.

A total of 102 million trips were made by train from Jan. 22 to Feb. 1, 33.

51 million more than the same period last year, data from China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. shows.

The company said 9.31 million passenger trips were made on average daily in the period, about 90 percent of the pre-pandemic level in 2019.

Additional trains were put into operation to meet the rising travel demand, and "point-to-point" trains sent migrant workers back to their workplaces directly.

