China Looks Forward To Advancing Ties With Iran

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2023 | 02:30 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :China looks forward to working with Iran to take the upcoming China visit by the Iranian president as an opportunity to promote greater development of the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Monday.

At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi will pay a state visit to China from Feb. 14 to 16, according to the foreign ministry.

Noting that this will be President Raisi's first visit to China, Wang said at a regular press briefing that the two presidents will hold talks, jointly plan and lead the future development of bilateral relations, and exchange views on regional and international issues of common concern during the visit.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Li Zhanshu, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, will meet with President Raisi respectively, Wang said.

"China and Iran enjoy a traditional friendship, and it is the strategic choice of both sides to consolidate and develop China-Iran relations," he said.

Under the leadership of the two presidents, China-Iran relations have maintained sound development momentum in recent years. The two sides have consistently consolidated mutual political trust, steadily advanced practical cooperation in various fields, maintained effective communication and coordination in international and regional affairs, and firmly safeguarded the principle of non-interference in internal affairs and the common interests of developing countries, the spokesperson said.

"China looks forward to working with the Iranian side to use this visit as an opportunity to promote greater development of the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership, and play a constructive role in enhancing the unity and cooperation of countries in the middle East and promoting regional security and stability," Wang said.

