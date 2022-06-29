UrduPoint.com

China Loses To Brazil In Women's Volleyball Nations League

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 29, 2022 | 04:20 PM

China loses to Brazil in Women's Volleyball Nations League

SOFIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :China's women's volleyball team lost to Brazil 3-2 in the first match of Pool 6 of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Nations League (VNL) here on Wednesday.

Brazil took the first two sets 25-20, 25-23, but China came back with 25-18 and 25-21 in the Arena Armeec Hall, sending the match into a tie-breaker.

In the fifth set, Brazil edged past China 15-11 for the victory. China's Li Yingying had 20 points. Gabi Guimaraes contributed a game-high 28 points for Brazil, followed by Kisy Nascimento's 24.

With five victories from nine matches up to now, China sits fifth on the VNL standings in the preliminary phase. The women's VNL kicked off on May 31, with the finals to be held in Ankara from July 13 to 17.

