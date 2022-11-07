TIANJIN, Nov. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) --:A China-made large tunnel-boring machine has recently rolled off the production line in north China's Tianjin Municipality, heading for Türkiye in December.

With 11.16 meters in diameter, the tunnel-boring machine, independently developed and produced by China Railway Engineering Equipment Group (Tianjin) Co.

, Ltd (CREG), will be the largest one in diameter exported from China to Türkiye, according to the company.

The machine will function in a Turkish drainage tunnel project to provide water for farming and residents and improve locals' living standards. Its fire resistance, explosion-proof, and stability have been strengthened as the tunnel is located in a stratum with high concentration of gas under complex geological conditions, to ensure the safety during the excavations.