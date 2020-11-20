UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Maintains Ban On Boeing 737 MAX Flights

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 10:30 AM

China maintains ban on Boeing 737 MAX flights

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :China's aviation regulator will not yet allow Boeing's troubled 737 MAX jet to fly in the company's biggest market owing to lingering safety concerns, despite the US lifting a ban on commercial flights.

Boeing's best-selling aircraft was grounded worldwide early last year following two crashes that killed 346 passengers.

It has since faced lengthy tests and approval processes with aviation regulators worldwide.

But the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said on Friday that there was "no set timetable" for the resumption of flights, according to state broadcaster CCTV, dealing a blow to the plane-making giant.

China was the first to suspend flights of the aircraft.

The regulator added that the results of investigations into the deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia "must be made clear" and that the aircraft design improvements must be "effective" and "receive approval".

The US Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday approved commercial flight operations of the plane.

The crashes are believed to be linked to a faulty anti-stall system called MCAS, according to results from probes into the accidents.

Feng Zhenglin, director of the CAAC, said in October that China's prompt grounding of the aircraft was based on "zero tolerance" towards potential safety hazards.

Boeing said last week it expects China to buy more than 8,600 new aeroplanes worth $1.4 trillion in the next two decades, increasing its forecast as domestic travel in China has recovered to pre-outbreak levels.

Related Topics

China Company Buy Indonesia Ethiopia October Market From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 20, 2020 in Pakistan

21 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE Central Bank’s gold reserve up to AED8.961 b ..

11 hours ago

Bruges shelters canal swans from bird flu

10 hours ago

Annual exams from primary to 8th classes to be hel ..

10 hours ago

Watch out, Bryson! South African hits monster 439- ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.