China Maintains High-level Emergency Response To Northern Region Flooding

Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2023 | 05:50 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Water Resources has maintained a Level-II emergency response to floods in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region in the north of the country.

A ministry official in charge of flood and drought response said on Monday that the ministry has deployed 10 work teams for flood response in Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei as well as other provinces and municipalities.

A bulletin released Monday by the ministry said that the Haihe River basin in northern China has reported "relatively big" flooding, and that heavy rains and rainstorms are expected to continue in the region through Tuesday.

The State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Sunday also raised the emergency response for flooding to Level II in Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi and Henan.

China has a four-tier flood-control emergency response system, with Level I being the most urgent response.

