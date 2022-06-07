China maintains level-III emergency response for floods

BEIJING, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters continued to maintain a level-III emergency response for flood control as heavy rains are forecast to batter some southern regions of the country.

Downpours are expected to lash parts of Jiangxi, Fujian, Guangdong, Guangxi, Yunnan, Hainan and Taiwan over the next three days, prompting the country's meteorological authority to renew a yellow alert for heavy rain.

Zhou Xuewen, vice minister of the Ministry of Emergency Management, has asked local authorities to strengthen patrolling of rivers, dikes and reservoirs and work efficiently to prevent urban waterlogging.

China has a four-tier flood control emergency response system, with level I representing the most severe response.