UrduPoint.com

China Maintains Level-III Emergency Response For Floods

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2022 | 01:30 PM

China maintains level-III emergency response for floods

BEIJING, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters continued to maintain a level-III emergency response for flood control as heavy rains are forecast to batter some southern regions of the country.

Downpours are expected to lash parts of Jiangxi, Fujian, Guangdong, Guangxi, Yunnan, Hainan and Taiwan over the next three days, prompting the country's meteorological authority to renew a yellow alert for heavy rain.

Zhou Xuewen, vice minister of the Ministry of Emergency Management, has asked local authorities to strengthen patrolling of rivers, dikes and reservoirs and work efficiently to prevent urban waterlogging.

China has a four-tier flood control emergency response system, with level I representing the most severe response.

Related Topics

Flood Drought Alert Rains

Recent Stories

Rupees touches all time high 204 in interbank mark ..

Rupees touches all time high 204 in interbank market

6 minutes ago
 German FM arrives in Islamabad on two-day official ..

German FM arrives in Islamabad on two-day official visit

1 hour ago
 PM to address a pre-budget seminar today

PM to address a pre-budget seminar today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th June 2022

4 hours ago
 US Gov't Continues to Engage With Russian Media to ..

US Gov't Continues to Engage With Russian Media to Provide Russians Info - State ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.