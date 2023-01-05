UrduPoint.com

China Makes Another 6,700 Ancient Books Available Online

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2023 | 01:50 PM

China makes another 6,700 ancient books available online

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :China made 6,786 sets of ancient books available online on Wednesday, increasing the total number of digitalized ancient resources to 130,000.

The newly uploaded resources, including copies of carvings from the Ming and Qing dynasties and antique manuscripts, were published by the National library of China (NLC), in collaboration with five other libraries across the country.

As the seventh release event of this kind organized by the NLC, it aims to provide more abundant literature resources for the public.

Related Topics

China Event From 786 Investment Limited

Recent Stories

AGDA hosts Lana Nusseibeh on UAE’s first year on ..

AGDA hosts Lana Nusseibeh on UAE’s first year on UN Security Council

6 minutes ago
 Kashmiris observe Right to Self-Determination Day ..

Kashmiris observe Right to Self-Determination Day today

9 minutes ago
 Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interi ..

Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interim bail till Jan 31

35 minutes ago
 Junaid Safdar to shift Pakistan permanently to ass ..

Junaid Safdar to shift Pakistan permanently to assist Maryam Nawaz in politics

1 hour ago
 COAS Gen Asim Munir in Saudi Arabia on his first o ..

COAS Gen Asim Munir in Saudi Arabia on his first official visit

1 hour ago
 Pak Vs NZ: Visitors take slim lead of 41 runs as P ..

Pak Vs NZ: Visitors take slim lead of 41 runs as Pakistan all out for 408

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.