China Makes New Breakthrough In Heavy-lift Carrier Rocket Engine

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

China makes new breakthrough in heavy-lift carrier rocket engine

BEIJING, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :China on Friday successfully conducted a trial run on a 500-tonne-thrust liquid oxygen (LOX) and kerosene rocket engine, according to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC).

It marks a new breakthrough in the country's rocket-engine technologies, and will lay a solid foundation for its follow-up development of the heavy-lift carrier rocket, said the developer.

The new engine, with its design and management fully digitalized, provides three times the thrust of a 120-tonne-thrust LOX kerosene high-pressure staged combustion engine, the CASC said, adding that its comprehensive performance indicators are equal to the best in the world.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

