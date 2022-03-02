UrduPoint.com

China Makes Progress In Preventing, Defusing Financial Risks: Official

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2022 | 04:40 PM

China makes progress in preventing, defusing financial risks: official

BEIJING, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :China has made continued efforts to forestall and defuse financial risks while supporting steady economic recovery, said the country's top banking regulator Wednesday.

In 2021, with threats in salient areas controlled, the macro leverage ratio decreased by about 8 percent, Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, told a press conference.

Asset expansion in the financial system, back at a comparatively low level, has reentered the single-digit range, said Guo.

From 2017 to 2021, risky shadow banks were dismantled by 25 trillion Yuan (about 3.95 trillion U.S. Dollars), of which 11.5 trillion yuan were cut in the past two years.

According to Guo, China's banking sector handled about 12 trillion yuan in non-performing assets during the five years, with more than 6 trillion yuan handled in the past two years.

Local governments have reported improved hidden debt situations, with bubble signs and highly leveraged financing trends in the real estate sector fundamentally reversed, Guo stressed, adding that "China's resilience against external risks has further improved." According to Guo, efforts have also met the reasonable and effective financing needs of the real economy and boosted the steady recovery and virtuous cycle of the economy.

With nearly 20 trillion yuan of new yuan loans in 2021, newly-added bond investments by banking and insurance institutions totaled 7.7 trillion yuan.

Meanwhile, the balance of medium- and long-term loans to the manufacturing sector increased by nearly 30 percent year on year, research and technology loans by 28.9 percent, and green credit by 21 percent, Guo added.

Related Topics

Technology China 2017 Top

Recent Stories

Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed wrap up shooting for their ..

Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed wrap up shooting for their upcoming web-series

27 minutes ago
 Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi calls Fawad Chaudhary

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi calls Fawad Chaudhary

57 minutes ago
 -Rozgar training program: Applications open for on ..

-Rozgar training program: Applications open for on-campus training

1 hour ago
 Erin Holland opens up about the most favorite look ..

Erin Holland opens up about the most favorite look of herself at PSL

2 hours ago
 What duty professor will perform post-retirement?

What duty professor will perform post-retirement?

2 hours ago
 realme Unveils its Most Premium Flagship the realm ..

Realme Unveils its Most Premium Flagship the realme GT 2 Pro at the MWC 2022

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>