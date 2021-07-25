UrduPoint.com
China Makes Progress In Pursuing Green Agricultural Growth: Report

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) --:China has made notable achievements in facilitating the greener development of its agricultural sector, a report has said.

The fertilizer utilization rate for China's three major crops -- rice, wheat and corn -- stood at 40.

2 percent last year, up 5 percentage points from the 2015 level, according to a report jointly released by the Chinese academy of Agricultural Sciences and an agricultural green development research institution in the country.

The utilization rate of pesticides for the three crops came in at 40.6 percent in 2020, rising 4 percentage points from 2015, indicating the more efficient use of pesticides, the report said.

It also showed that the utilization rate of livestock manure surpassed 75 percent last year and that of crop straw hit 86.72 percent, and 80 percent of used agricultural plastic film was recycled.

