China makes progress in Yellow River pollution control

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) --:China has made solid progress in curbing the discharging of polluted water into the Yellow River and the dumping of wastes in the riverbed over the past few years, an official said Thursday.

The progress is attributed to an array of outfall inspections along the second-longest river in the country since 2020, with five provincial-level regions involved, said Liu Youbin, spokesperson for the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, at a press conference.

To date, the ministry has detected more than 17,000 outfalls in total during inspections covering a distance of 12,000-plus km, Liu said.

Many issues found during the inspections were resolved after local governments were informed of and urged to take actions by the ministry, the spokesperson said.