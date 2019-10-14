UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Makes Steady Efforts To Increase Grain Production Capacity

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 04:10 PM

China makes steady efforts to increase grain production capacity

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :China has launched various measures to boost its grain production capacity, according to a white paper on food security released on Monday.

To protect cultivated land, the country has implemented an overall plan for land use nationwide, strictly controlling the occupation of cultivated land and balancing the occupation and replenishment of arable land, the white paper said.

While establishing a complete and special protection system for permanent basic farmland, the country has designated more than 103 million hectares of permanent basic farmland.

Thanks to such moves, the country has 134.88 million hectares of cultivated land at present, an increase of more than 4.8 million hectares over 1996. There are more than 117 million hectares sown with grain, an increase of about 4.

5 million hectares over 1996.

Meanwhile, efforts have been made to improve the quality of arable land and protect the environment, establish functional areas for grain production and protected areas for the production of important agricultural products, and enhance the efficiency of water resource utilization, according to the white paper.

To further establish food security in its own way, China has taken steps to cultivate and arouse the enthusiasm of grain planting, innovate and improve the food market system and improve macroeconomic regulation.

China is dedicated to developing the grain industry economy, establishing a comprehensive food science and technology innovation system, and strengthening management and operations in accordance with the law, the white paper said.

Related Topics

Technology Water China Market Industry Million

Recent Stories

FATF’s meeting: Pakistan seeks exit from grey li ..

8 minutes ago

Artificial Intelligence will revolutionise the spo ..

56 minutes ago

Al-OthaimeenAwarded Azerbaijan Centenary of Diplom ..

56 minutes ago

India partially allows cell phone service in Occup ..

1 hour ago

Balochistan and Sindh record wins on opening day o ..

1 hour ago

Wall Street Exchange inaugurates new store in Satw ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.