(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :China national men's basketball team has achieved its goals set for their training sessions in Europe ahead of the fourth window of 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifiers, head coach Du Feng said.

The Chinese team has arrived in Kazakhstan, where it will meet Kazakhstan and Bahrain later this month.

Du said that the team mainly focused on physical recovery during their training sessions in Spain, where they played four matches against teams composed of professional players.

"We want to offer more opportunities to players during training," said Du.

Discussing China's next two opponents, Du said that Team Kazakhstan is young but competitive, have shown its strength in grabbing offensive rebounds in World Cup qualifiers.

He added that Bahrain has greatly improved in recent years, mainly in shooting and tackling, and the team now plays more aggressively.

Noting that his side's weaknesses lie in physical confrontation, Du expressed hopes that his players can adapt to the intensity of the competition.

China will play Kazakhstan on August 25 before taking on Bahrain four days later.