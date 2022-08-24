UrduPoint.com

China Men's Basketball Team Achieves Europe Training Goal, Says Coach

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2022 | 02:50 PM

China men's basketball team achieves Europe training goal, says coach

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :China national men's basketball team has achieved its goals set for their training sessions in Europe ahead of the fourth window of 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifiers, head coach Du Feng said.

The Chinese team has arrived in Kazakhstan, where it will meet Kazakhstan and Bahrain later this month.

Du said that the team mainly focused on physical recovery during their training sessions in Spain, where they played four matches against teams composed of professional players.

"We want to offer more opportunities to players during training," said Du.

Discussing China's next two opponents, Du said that Team Kazakhstan is young but competitive, have shown its strength in grabbing offensive rebounds in World Cup qualifiers.

He added that Bahrain has greatly improved in recent years, mainly in shooting and tackling, and the team now plays more aggressively.

Noting that his side's weaknesses lie in physical confrontation, Du expressed hopes that his players can adapt to the intensity of the competition.

China will play Kazakhstan on August 25 before taking on Bahrain four days later.

Related Topics

World Europe China Young Spain Bahrain Kazakhstan August Coach

Recent Stories

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

2 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in ..

Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in Doha today for further coopera ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th August 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.