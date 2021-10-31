China, Mexico agree to deepen cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

ROME, Oct. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) --:China attaches great importance to its relations with Mexico and is willing to work with Mexico to push for greater development of China-Mexico ties, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Saturday while meeting his Mexican counterpart Marcelo Ebrard.

China is ready to take the 50th anniversary of the establishment of China-Mexico diplomatic relations next year as an opportunity to summarize successful experience, plan and envision cooperation in the next 50 years, Wang said.

Under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, bilateral relations have maintained a good momentum of development, Wang said.