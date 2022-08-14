China Minmetals posts growth in revenue, profit

BEIJING, Aug. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :China Minmetals Corporation, the country's largest metals and minerals group, reported year-on-year growth in both operating revenue and profits in the first half of 2022, amid efforts to advance reform and promote innovation, according to the company's mid-year work conference.

During the January-June period, the value of new contracts signed in metallurgy and infrastructure rose 7.6 percent year on year, data showed.

Imports of blister copper expanded nearly 30 percent year on year, the company said.

Driven by enhanced innovation efforts, revenue derived from the commercialization of scientific and technological achievements increased 9.5 percent year on year, according to the company.