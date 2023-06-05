UrduPoint.com

China Misses Bronze After Australia's Buzzer Beater At FIBA 3x3 World Cup

Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2023 | 12:20 PM

China misses bronze after Australia's buzzer beater at FIBA 3x3 World Cup

VIENNA, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) --:China's women's team fell to a 21-20 loss to Australia, courtesy of a last-second shot in the third-place game at the 2023 FIBA 3x3 World Cup here on Sunday.

Due to Zhang Yi's absence stemming from a knee injury sustained in the semifinal against the United States, China had only three players to vie for the bronze medal.

Despite being a player short, China executed a smart and strategic game, conserving energy and maintaining a 20-17 lead by scoring from afar. However, Australia's Marena Whittle made the ultimate difference with two 2-point shots, overturning the game and securing victory.

The Chinese players contested that Whittle's final shot was taken out of the 12-second shooting window, but the referees upheld the end results.

"It's challenging to play such a tough game with only three players, but our desire to win was strong,"

