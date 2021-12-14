UrduPoint.com

China Mobile Gets Nod For Shanghai Debut After US Delisting

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 09:50 AM

China Mobile gets nod for Shanghai debut after US delisting

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :State-owned China mobile has received approval to list publicly in Shanghai, documents showed, nearly a year after it was delisted in the United States along with two other Chinese telecom giants as tensions between Beijing and Washington soared.

China Mobile plans to issue up to 845.7 million shares, according to a prospectus released on the Shanghai stock exchange website on Tuesday, in a move that could raise around $5 billion based on the last closing price of its Hong Kong-listed shares.

The firm was delisted in the US along with China Telecom and China Unicom in January following an executive order by former president Donald Trump.

The order banned Americans from investing in a range of companies deemed to be supplying or supporting China's military and security apparatus.

Funds raised will go towards building 5G infrastructure, as well as "smart home" projects and other initiatives, the company said. No date for the debut was provided.

Shares of China Telecom, the country's biggest fixed-line operator, debuted in Shanghai in August in a listing that raised $7.3 billion.

China Unicom has listed shares of a subsidiary in Shanghai since 2002.

Some of China's biggest tech and telecom firms listed shares on the more developed US stock markets in the 2000s as they sought access to funding.

But the tide had turned as tensions between Beijing and Washington have soared, with China's government encouraging companies to list on domestic exchanges as part of a push to keep big tech players closer to home and help develop the country's capital markets.

Related Topics

Stock Exchange Mobile China Washington Company Trump Beijing Shanghai Price United States 5G January August Market From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2021

36 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th December 2021

2 hours ago
 UAE ranks first regionally,11th globally in Global ..

UAE ranks first regionally,11th globally in Global Knowledge Index

9 hours ago
 Central Bank of UAE considers Emiratisation of lea ..

Central Bank of UAE considers Emiratisation of leading banking and insurance pro ..

9 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid leads UAE delegation to 42nd G ..

Mohammed bin Rashid leads UAE delegation to 42nd GCC Summit in Riyadh

10 hours ago
 UN Expects Probes Into Sexual Abuse by Peacekeeper ..

UN Expects Probes Into Sexual Abuse by Peacekeepers in CAR to Start as Soon as P ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.