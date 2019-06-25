SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Chinese telecom giant China mobile plans to offer 5G commercial services in over 50 cities this year, the company announced Tuesday.

Over 50,000 5G base stations will be built across the country this year, the company's chairman Yang Jie told a press conference.

The company aims to expand the 5G commercial services to all Chinese cities above the prefecture level by 2020.

China Mobile will coordinate the development of 4g and 5G technologies, further integrate 5G technology with state-of-the-art technologies such as artificial intelligence and the internet of Things, nurture an industrial ecology and expand applications across different sectors, Yang said.

The plan came after China Mobile was granted a commercial-use license for the superfast wireless technology with three other counterparts in early June.