China Mobile Profit Up 2.3 Pct In Q1

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 11:50 AM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :China Mobile, one of the country's leading telecommunication operators, reported a profit growth of 2.3 percent year on year in the first quarter (Q1) of 2021.

Profits attributable to equity shareholders stood at 24.1 billion Yuan (about 3.7 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first three months, the company said in a statement.

The operator raked in 198.4 billion yuan in operating revenue in the first quarter, up 9.5 percent year on year, of which revenue from telecom services was 177.7 billion yuan, a rise of 5.2 percent from the same period last year, according to the statement.

As of the end of March, mobile subscribers of the company came in at 940 million, with 5G network subscribers reaching 92.76 million.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

