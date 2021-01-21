UrduPoint.com
China-Mongolia Border Port Sees Increasing Fruit, Vegetable Exports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 11:40 AM

China-Mongolia border port sees increasing fruit, vegetable exports

HOHHOT, Jan. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Fruit and vegetable exports to Mongolia through the border port of Erenhot in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region saw an increase in 2020, local authorities said Thursday.

The total fruit and vegetable exports through the port reached 97,000 tonnes, with the trade volume reaching 120 million Yuan (about 18.58 million U.S. Dollars) last year, up 5.7 percent and 12.4 percent year on year, respectively.

The Erenhot Port is the largest land port on the border between China and Mongolia.

