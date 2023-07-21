Open Menu

China Moves Closer To World Diving Clean Sweep

Umer Jamshaid Published July 21, 2023 | 07:20 PM

China moves closer to world diving clean sweep

Fukuoka, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :China's divers moved within touching distance of another clean sweep at the world championships in Japan on Friday, with only one day of competition remaining.

Chen Yiwen won the women's 3m springboard with a score of 359.50, finishing ahead of compatriot Chang Yani on 341.50 and Canada's Pamela Ware on 332.00.

China won every diving gold at last year's world championships in Budapest, and they have claimed 11 out of 11 so far in the southern Japanese city of Fukuoka.

Two events remain on the final day.

It was Chen's second gold of the competition, having also won the women's 3m synchronised springboard with Chang.

"After the first result I wasn't really good and I tried to find my way back," Chen said.

"I was thinking too much about it, I'm scared a little bit about everything, basically trying to win too hard, so yeah, I think this is the problem."

Related Topics

World Canada Budapest Fukuoka Japan Women Gold

Recent Stories

OPEC Secretary General to participate in G20 meeti ..

OPEC Secretary General to participate in G20 meeting in India

15 minutes ago
 ‘Horrifying,’: Kiara Advani prays for gang rap ..

‘Horrifying,’: Kiara Advani prays for gang rape victims in Manipur

1 hour ago
 Azam Khan appears before NAB in £190m case agains ..

Azam Khan appears before NAB in £190m case against PTI chief

2 hours ago
 Rupee continues to weaken against US Dollar in Int ..

Rupee continues to weaken against US Dollar in Interbank market

2 hours ago
 UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure collabor ..

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure collaborates with DNV to establish Mar ..

2 hours ago
 Sheraa unlocks entrepreneurial potential within em ..

Sheraa unlocks entrepreneurial potential within emerging AI industry through int ..

2 hours ago
Country's foreign exchange reserves reached $14b a ..

Country's foreign exchange reserves reached $14b as result of Govt's efforts: Da ..

3 hours ago
 Four arrested in India for naked parade of women a ..

Four arrested in India for naked parade of women amid ethnic violence in Manipur

4 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of the Hashemite Kingdom ..

4 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent ..

Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent Representative to the OIC

4 hours ago
 realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and ..

Realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and Photography in Pakistan Now

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Inn ..

Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Innovation: Pioneering the Future ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous