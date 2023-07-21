China moves closer to world diving clean sweep

Fukuoka, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :China's divers moved within touching distance of another clean sweep at the world championships in Japan on Friday, with only one day of competition remaining.

Chen Yiwen won the women's 3m springboard with a score of 359.50, finishing ahead of compatriot Chang Yani on 341.50 and Canada's Pamela Ware on 332.00.

China won every diving gold at last year's world championships in Budapest, and they have claimed 11 out of 11 so far in the southern Japanese city of Fukuoka.

Two events remain on the final day.

It was Chen's second gold of the competition, having also won the women's 3m synchronised springboard with Chang.

"After the first result I wasn't really good and I tried to find my way back," Chen said.

"I was thinking too much about it, I'm scared a little bit about everything, basically trying to win too hard, so yeah, I think this is the problem."