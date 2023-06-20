China moves to enhance protection of workers against heatwaves

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) --:The Chinese government has ordered actions to be taken to safeguard those working in sweltering temperatures against heatstroke.

This move comes as the country has been gripped by the scorching summer weather.

Medical and health administrative agencies should strengthen supervision and guidance to employers in industries prone to heatstroke, guide them to timely rectify problems found in inspections, and punish illegal acts in accordance with the law, read a circular jointly issued by the National Health Commission and the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

It is necessary for authorities to issue high temperature alerts in a timely manner, the circular said, urging employers to improve their workplace conditions and carry out training on heatstroke prevention and first aid procedures.