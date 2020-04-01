China moves to ensure quality of medical supply exports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :China has taken new measures to ensure the quality of medical supplies exports amid the global fight against the novel corona-virus disease (COVID-19), authorities said.

Starting Wednesday, exporters of medical products including COVID-19 testing kits, medical face masks, medical protective suits, ventilators and infrared thermometers need to provide extra documentation when they go through customs clearance, according to the commerce ministry.

The document, in either print or digital form, should contain a declaration that the products have been officially registered in China and meet the quality-control standards of respective export destinations, the commerce ministry said in a notice on its website.

The customs will release the exports based on certificates of registration approved by medical product administrations, according to the notice jointly issued with the General Administration of Customs and the National Medical Products Administration.

The notice urges exporters to ensure the quality of their products to help the international community fight the epidemic.