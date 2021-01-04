China moves to improve business environment by streamlining procedures

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHINA, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The State Council, China's cabinet, has made arrangements to optimize the country's business environment by streamlining administrative procedures and strengthening regulation.

A better business environment will further vitalize market entities, and play a crucial role in facilitating steady economic recovery amid complex situations, according to a statement issued Monday after a State Council executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.

While reviewing the nationwide implementation of a guideline for improving the business environment, the meeting announced targeted measures to streamline administrative procedures, improve services and enhance regulatory effectiveness.

The meeting also passed the draft stamp tax law and the draft amendment to the regulations on grain circulation management.