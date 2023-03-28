China moves to regulate in-home nursing care

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) --:China's top health authorities have released a set of trial rules on in-home nursing services, China Daily reported Tuesday.

The National Health Commission earlier this month published a trial regulation on home nursery care providers, which is soliciting public opinion until April 14, according to the report. These care providers are agencies that transform residential spaces into nursery care facilities for children aged three and below.

Such agencies can look after no more than five children, and each caretaker can look after a maximum of three babies, the news report stated citing the trial regulation.

Caretakers should be experienced or have an educational background in nursery care and child health, and receive training in mental health, food safety, first aid and fire safety, according to the news report.

It added that people with a history of mental illness or criminal records are barred from the occupation.