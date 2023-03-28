UrduPoint.com

China Moves To Regulate In-home Nursing Care

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2023 | 04:50 PM

China moves to regulate in-home nursing care

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) --:China's top health authorities have released a set of trial rules on in-home nursing services, China Daily reported Tuesday.

The National Health Commission earlier this month published a trial regulation on home nursery care providers, which is soliciting public opinion until April 14, according to the report. These care providers are agencies that transform residential spaces into nursery care facilities for children aged three and below.

Such agencies can look after no more than five children, and each caretaker can look after a maximum of three babies, the news report stated citing the trial regulation.

Caretakers should be experienced or have an educational background in nursery care and child health, and receive training in mental health, food safety, first aid and fire safety, according to the news report.

It added that people with a history of mental illness or criminal records are barred from the occupation.

Related Topics

Fire China April Criminals From Top

Recent Stories

UAE, Costa Rica launch preliminary CEPA negotiatio ..

UAE, Costa Rica launch preliminary CEPA negotiations

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan is suffering from economic crisis as well ..

Pakistan is suffering from economic crisis as well as constitutional crisis, a r ..

14 minutes ago
 SEDD, Sharjah Civil Defence replace 5544 Gas Cylin ..

SEDD, Sharjah Civil Defence replace 5544 Gas Cylinders

23 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Secretary visits PITB; briefed on ICT ..

Punjab Chief Secretary visits PITB; briefed on ICT initiatives rolled out during ..

38 minutes ago
 House of Wisdom’s popular Ramadaniyat outdoor ba ..

House of Wisdom’s popular Ramadaniyat outdoor bazaar is back for UAE families ..

53 minutes ago
 PM comes down hard upon judiciary for not holding ..

PM comes down hard upon judiciary for not holding Imran Khan 'accountable'

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.