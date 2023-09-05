Open Menu

China Mulls Additional Policy Support For Industrial Sector

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2023 | 04:00 PM

China mulls additional policy support for industrial sector

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :China has pledged to consider additional supportive policies for the industrial sector and make these policies more targeted and effective to promote the high-quality development of the sector.

"We should grasp the critical period of economic transformation and upgrading, promote the transformation and structural adjustment of the industrial economy, enhance its endogenous driving force, and push forward its high-quality development," Tao Qing, an official with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), told a press conference on Tuesday.

Tao said the ministry will coordinate with other departments to create a policy synergy, improve the communication mechanism with manufacturing enterprises and maximize the effectiveness of the policies.

This statement came after the country unveiled supportive measures for 10 industries, including steel, non-ferrous metals, chemicals, automobile, machinery and construction materials, which collectively account for about 70 percent of the value-added industrial output of major firms in the country, according to the ministry.

"By stabilizing these key industries, we will be able to basically stabilize the industrial economy," Tao said.

Although the recovery might be a tortuous process, the country's industrial sector has maintained a trend of continuous recovery, the MIIT official added.

Related Topics

Technology China Industry

Recent Stories

PM Kakar refrains from giving definite time frame ..

PM Kakar refrains from giving definite time frame for general elections

4 minutes ago
 Preliminary planning have started on making the fi ..

Preliminary planning have started on making the first ever theme park for childr ..

17 minutes ago
 Medlab Middle East to kick off in Dubai on Februar ..

Medlab Middle East to kick off in Dubai on February

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat firs ..

Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat first against Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 06 Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka, ..

Asia Cup 2023 Match 06 Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Will ..

2 hours ago
 World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs. India tickets fetch ..

World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs. India tickets fetch over INR 5.7m each

2 hours ago
ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 Trophy Embarks on a H ..

ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 Trophy Embarks on a Historic Tour to Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Masood Khan urges Pakistani diaspora in New Mexico ..

Masood Khan urges Pakistani diaspora in New Mexico to invest in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 EAD announces &#039;Ghars Al Emarat&#039; initiati ..

EAD announces &#039;Ghars Al Emarat&#039; initiative to plant mangrove trees for ..

4 hours ago
 Caretakers vow to find out-of-box solutions to pro ..

Caretakers vow to find out-of-box solutions to provide relief to electricity con ..

4 hours ago
 ECNEC approves over $1.78b for polio eradication e ..

ECNEC approves over $1.78b for polio eradication emergency plan

4 hours ago
 IHC orders Islamabad police to release Pervez Elah ..

IHC orders Islamabad police to release Pervez Elahi

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous