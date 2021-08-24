UrduPoint.com

China Name 33-man Squad For WC Qualifiers Abroad

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 08:50 AM

China name 33-man squad for WC qualifiers abroad

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :China will take a 33-person squad to Doha as they have to be braced for the possibility of playing four consecutive FIFA World Cup qualifiers abroad, said a Chinese Football Association official.

Due to domestic pandemic prevention and control, China moved its home World Cup qualifier against Japan to Qatar.

The Chinese side will first face Australia away on September 2 in Doha before meeting Japan as hosts five days later.

China has to prepare themselves to play more World Cup qualifiers abroad, according to CFA press official Dai Xiaowei.

"We will try to play our home games at home from October, but if we can't because of the pandemic, we need to play them in West Asia," he said.

"We must make preparations for that possibility of playing four World Cup qualifiers in a row abroad, so we will reserve as many players as we can," he said.

Chinese team head coach Li Tie, who has extended his contract with the Chinese Football Association to 2026, said Sunday, four days before his team heads for Doha, that he had prepared enough tea for himself to consume for three months.

"I have made preparations for being unable to return to China for three months," he said.

He asked his players to be ready for that situation too.

"I have told the players that if any of them cannot bear it, they should tell me now," he said.

"I will support whatever decisions they make now, but they cannot tell me that they cannot stand it in the heat of our qualification campaign," the Chinese coach said.

China has been drawn against Japan, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam and Oman in the final round of the Asian Zone qualifying tournament, which will be played in a home-and-away round-robin format. The top two of the group will qualify directly, and the third finisher will enter play-offs.

Related Topics

Football World Australia China Oman FIFA Qatar Doha Japan Saudi Arabia Vietnam Turkish Lira September October Sunday From Top Asia Coach

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th August 2021

42 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed meets French Foreign, Defence mi ..

Mohamed bin Zayed meets French Foreign, Defence ministers

8 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed unveils 6-star plate for Traffic &a ..

Saif bin Zayed unveils 6-star plate for Traffic &amp; License Center in Fujairah

8 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on ..

Ajman Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badriah

9 hours ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti ..

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badr ..

9 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir ..

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badriah

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.