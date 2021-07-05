UrduPoint.com
China Names 3x3 Basketball Players For Tokyo 2020

Mon 05th July 2021

BEIJING, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :China has announced its men's and women's 3x3 basketball rosters for Tokyo 2020, dropping veteran Zheng Yi despite a solid performance in the men's qualifying tournament.

The men's team consists of Hu Jinqiu, Li Haonan, Yan Peng and Gao Shiyan, with Chen Peidong and Liu Hengyi as substitutes.

"In the past few years, Zheng made great contributions to China's 3x3 basketball. He is also ranked third in the top 10 national players. However, considering many aspects, the coaching team ultimately chose Li Haonan and Yan Peng," said men's team coach Liu Zhen.

"Hu Jinqiu is the core of the team with great physical condition and skills," Liu added.

As to their Olympic competitors, Liu said, "There are six European teams which are our main opponents."The Chinese women's team consists of Zhang Zhiting, Wan Jiyuan, Yang Shuyu and Wang Lili, while Wang Haimei and Li Yingyun are substitutes.

Women's team coach Xu Jiamin said that selection was not based on age, experience or where the players come from, but that the only criteria was their competitiveness in the international arena.

